Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Down to $25.35

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.35, but opened at $23.50. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 60,433 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.21.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 357.47% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 216,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after buying an additional 155,476 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 266.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 172,839 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.