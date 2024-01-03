Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $232.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.65.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $43,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

