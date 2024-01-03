Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SILK. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. CL King lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

SILK stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

