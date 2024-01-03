Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $8.52

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $8.10. Lavoro shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 3,635 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Lavoro Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lavoro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lavoro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

