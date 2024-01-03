Legacy CG LLC Acquires 1,721 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Legacy CG LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in CSX by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of CSX by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,891 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.84. 3,987,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,535,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

