Legacy CG LLC Acquires 18,460 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Legacy CG LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Legacy CG LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after buying an additional 698,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after buying an additional 486,162 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,901,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,978,000 after buying an additional 253,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,136,000 after buying an additional 971,319 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $20.88. 726,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $20.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

