Legacy CG LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 104,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,348,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 4.8% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Legacy CG LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,515,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,662,000 after buying an additional 144,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,820,000 after buying an additional 797,176 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,611,000 after buying an additional 449,897 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 682,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,850,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 654,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 116,816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BILS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.14. 218,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.24. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $99.62.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

