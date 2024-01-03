Legacy CG LLC Acquires Shares of 649,491 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 649,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,244,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June makes up about 8.9% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GJUN. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 151.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 3.0% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at about $82,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of GJUN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. 134,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,823. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

