Legacy CG LLC Buys 20,854 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Legacy CG LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Legacy CG LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 645,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 50,614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 801,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 72,610 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 724,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after buying an additional 73,911 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,471. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0683 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

