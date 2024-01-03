Legacy CG LLC Cuts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Legacy CG LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,579 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 1.8% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,255. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

