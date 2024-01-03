Legacy CG LLC Decreases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Legacy CG LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,906 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.7% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $38,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.7 %

AMAT stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,080. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.19 and a 52 week high of $165.01. The stock has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.25.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

