Legacy CG LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Legacy CG LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Legacy CG LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,105,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after buying an additional 79,060 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 145,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 183,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.23. 293,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,568. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0632 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.