Legacy CG LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide comprises 1.9% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

HLT stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.62. The stock had a trading volume of 622,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.14 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.47.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLT shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.54.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

