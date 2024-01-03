Legacy CG LLC Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2,444.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after buying an additional 5,689,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $339.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,728. The company has a market capitalization of $213.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $355.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.72.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.