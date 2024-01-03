Legacy CG LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,451 shares during the period. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF makes up 7.5% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Legacy CG LLC owned approximately 4.44% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $16,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMOP. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HMOP remained flat at $38.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,569. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

