Legacy CG LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Legacy CG LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.4 %

HON traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

