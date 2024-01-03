Legacy CG LLC Invests $13.30 Million in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 318,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,299,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 6.2% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Legacy CG LLC owned 0.46% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,529 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

