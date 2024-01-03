Legacy CG LLC Purchases 326 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Legacy CG LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for 1.7% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

TEL stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.53. The company had a trading volume of 700,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,874. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.61 and a 200 day moving average of $131.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

