Legacy CG LLC Purchases 7,143 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Legacy CG LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.8% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.4% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 54,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentum LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,701. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.45. The stock has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

