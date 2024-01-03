Legacy CG LLC Raises Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Legacy CG LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 1.8% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,882,000 after buying an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after buying an additional 67,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.39. The stock had a trading volume of 296,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,533. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.46 and its 200 day moving average is $293.48. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.00 and a twelve month high of $329.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

