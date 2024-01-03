Legacy CG LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Legacy CG LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

BSCP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 432,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,453. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

