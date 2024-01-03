Legacy CG LLC Sells 5,038 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Legacy CG LLC cut its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. Legacy CG LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of QEFA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.10. 17,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,399. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

