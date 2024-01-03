Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.51. The stock had a trading volume of 251,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,574. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.31 and a 200-day moving average of $165.27.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.