Legacy Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.05. 169,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.