Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 467,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.46. 105,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,769. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

