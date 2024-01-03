Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 218.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AEE traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $91.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.92.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

View Our Latest Report on AEE

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.