Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,415. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $35.35.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.