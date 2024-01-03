Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,618 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 15,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,436,206.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,380,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,759. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KDP. Morgan Stanley lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.