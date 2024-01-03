Legacy Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Legacy Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,068 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after buying an additional 9,508,063 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after buying an additional 3,315,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,309,000 after buying an additional 3,031,779 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,133. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $1.3568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.09%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

