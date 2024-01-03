Legacy Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $46,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.70. The company had a trading volume of 86,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,254. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.30. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.72 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

