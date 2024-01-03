Legacy Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,725,581 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

