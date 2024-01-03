Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,394,000 after acquiring an additional 197,029,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,730 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,494.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 451,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,304,000 after buying an additional 422,823 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,414,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,607.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 299,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,472,000 after buying an additional 291,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.06. 136,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,411. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

