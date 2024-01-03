Legacy Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,350 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $164,000.

BSJQ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.05. 87,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,695. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $23.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1381 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

