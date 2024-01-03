Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $166,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 16,757.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,049,000 after purchasing an additional 497,521 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,331,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,625,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.61. The company had a trading volume of 283,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.06 and a 200 day moving average of $158.27. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.18) to GBX 2,950 ($37.57) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

