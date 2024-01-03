Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $206,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,227,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.01. The firm has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.