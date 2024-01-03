Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $263,000 in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,150,000 after acquiring an additional 24,649 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.86. 68,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,145. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $112.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.48.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 123.76%.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.