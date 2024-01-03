Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $6.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.07. The company had a trading volume of 371,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $110.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.86.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

