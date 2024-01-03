Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

LPLA stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.32. 90,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $257.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.