Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,335,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.14. 291,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,320. The company has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.47. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.