Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,053 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,322,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 616.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 115,537 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 253,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 99,292 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,419,000.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $22.06. 4,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,672. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

