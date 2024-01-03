Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases 50,614 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,614 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 102,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,653. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

