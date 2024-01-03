Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases 727 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,650,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 646,015 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $15,121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,514,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,677,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 524,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 192,024 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS:IFRA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,064 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

