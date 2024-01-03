Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 33,019 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.47. 13,997,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,167,184. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.09.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

