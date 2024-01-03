Legacy Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $971,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $76.78. 689,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,592. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

