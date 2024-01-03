Legacy Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $76.78. The company had a trading volume of 689,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,592. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average of $75.58.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

