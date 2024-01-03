Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 23,002 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,002 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.19 during midday trading on Wednesday. 161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,239. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $21.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

