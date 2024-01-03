Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRF. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PRF traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.93. 164,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,415. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

