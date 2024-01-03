Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.60. The company had a trading volume of 251,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,761. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average is $100.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $107.06.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

