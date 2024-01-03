Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2024

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDVFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.60. The company had a trading volume of 251,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,761. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average is $100.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $107.06.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.