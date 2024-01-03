Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE PFG traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $78.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,405. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

