Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Short Interest Down 5.9% in December

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,061,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other Leonardo DRS news, major shareholder S.P.A Leonardo sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $353,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,745,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,050,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 501.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,208,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,589,000 after buying an additional 3,508,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,923.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,419 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 463.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,926,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 143.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at $17,507,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Leonardo DRS has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

